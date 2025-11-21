Michigan man's food idea for Taco Bell makes it on the menu

After receiving more than 40,000 submissions, Taco Bell announced that three people, including a Michigan man, will have their food ideas featured on the menu.

The company's "Fan Style Menu" is available nationwide beginning this week for a limited time and features the "California Crunchwrap" created by Brock, from Michigan, according to a news release. The crunchwrap subs in steak and adds seasoned fries and guacamole, wrapped in the signature grilled shell.

"I can't remember the first time I had a Crunchwrap, but it's been my go-to for years," Brock said in the news release. "I kept seeing people in California add fries to their burritos, so one day I tried it in a Crunchwrap instead — and it just worked. Now it's my new Taco Bell staple, and I can't wait for people everywhere to try it."

Taco Bell

The menu will also include the "Burrito Bliss" created by Kajol from Kentucky, and the "Cantina Craze" created by Sandra from Missouri. Taco Bell invited all three winners, called the "Fan Chefs," to its headquarters in Irvine, California, for a behind-the-scenes look.

"At Taco Bell, we're always listening to our fans – they push us to think differently, take bold risks, and keep evolving," said Taylor Montgomery, global chief brand officer at Taco Bell. "Fan Style shows what's possible when we loosen our grip and tap into the creativity of our fan base. It might feel like a risk, but it's proof that our fans can help us take the brand to bold new places."

The "Fan Style Menu" is available exclusively on the Taco Bell app and at in-restaurant kiosks at participating locations.