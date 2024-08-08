Michigan man charged with torturing and imprisoning woman over drug debt

(CBS DETROIT) - A 34-year-old Clinton Township man faces several felony charges after he allegedly tortured and imprisoned a woman over a drug debt.

Officials say Darren John Dawson held a 58-year-old woman against her will and kept her in a closet in his Macomb County apartment from November 2023 to April 2024. Dawson allegedly tortured the woman and stole her food stamps and Social Security money.

Dawson was arraigned on charges of torture, unlawful imprisonment and larceny by conversion of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison. His bond was set at $1 million. If released, Dawson must wear a GPS tether, and he cannot have contact with the victim or have a firearm.

"The victim endured unimaginable suffering in what can only be described as a living nightmare. Our office is committed to seeking justice for her, and we will pursue every avenue to ensure this individual is held fully accountable for the alleged crimes committed," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a release.

Dawson is back in court on Aug. 20 for a probable cause hearing.