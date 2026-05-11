Michigan man struck, killed on 14 Mile Road in area without crosswalk, police say

A 60-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning in Oakland County, Michigan.

The fatal crash happened about 8:20 a.m. Monday on 14 Mile Road near Bates Street in Birmingham.

Birmingham Police said the victim, a 60-year-old Beverly Hills man, was walking southbound in the roadway, in an area without a marked crosswalk. An 86-year-old Beverly Hills woman was driving northbound on Bates Street, trying to turn left onto westbound 14 Mile Road, when she struck the pedestrian.

The man died as a result of his injuries

The Birmingham Police Department requested the assistance of the South Oakland County Crash Investigation Team on the case.

The area of 14 Mile Road and Pierce Street was closed to traffic during the on-site investigation and has since reopened.