Michigan man sentenced to 50 years for sexual exploitation of children

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man is sentenced to 50 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting four girls between 2007 and 2022, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced.

Federal officials say in February 2022, two women reported that Tye Stiger, 35, of Jonesville, groomed and molested them when they were younger. Investigators executed a search warrant at Stiger's home and seized his cellphones and computers, revealing child pornography, according to a press release.

Stiger fled to Asia following the search and, in August 2022, was found in the Philippines, where he was working at a children's ministry.

"The sexual exploitation of our children will not be tolerated by my office," said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten in a statement. "While we can never erase the trauma these young girls experienced at the hands of Mr. Stiger, today's sentence shows that we are committed to protecting our most vulnerable and holding offenders accountable."

After serving time, Stiger is ordered to spend 10 years on supervised release.

"I commend the victims in this case for their bravery in coming forward to expose the crimes committed by this now-convicted felon," said Angie Salazar, Homeland Security Investigations Detroit special agent in charge. "HSI will continue to work with our partners across the country and around the world to ensure that justice is served for those who would prey on children in our communities."