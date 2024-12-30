Michigan man sentenced in fatal M-53 crash that killed two women

Jimmy Carter dies at age 100, Man charged in Christmas Eve shooting, and more top stories

Jimmy Carter dies at age 100, Man charged in Christmas Eve shooting, and more top stories

Jimmy Carter dies at age 100, Man charged in Christmas Eve shooting, and more top stories

Jose Eugeno Medina-Hernandez Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

(CBS DETROIT) - A Westland man has been sentenced in connection with a fatal crash on M-53 that killed two women in June.

Jose Eugenio Medina-Hernandez, 33, was sentenced to 270 days in jail and two years probation after he served time and 50 hours of community service, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Medina-Hernandez was convicted on Dec. 12 of two counts of moving violation causing death. Both are one-year misdemeanors.

Prosecutors say on June 6, Medina-Hernandez was driving a box truck southbound on M-53 near 22 Mile Road in Shelby Township when he rear-ended a Buick Verano, killing 88-year-old Nancy Richmond and 63-year-old Crystal Brunn.

"Our thoughts continue to be with the victims' families as they navigate the healing process after this profound loss," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.