Michigan man sentenced in fatal M-53 crash that killed two women
(CBS DETROIT) - A Westland man has been sentenced in connection with a fatal crash on M-53 that killed two women in June.
Jose Eugenio Medina-Hernandez, 33, was sentenced to 270 days in jail and two years probation after he served time and 50 hours of community service, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.
Medina-Hernandez was convicted on Dec. 12 of two counts of moving violation causing death. Both are one-year misdemeanors.
Prosecutors say on June 6, Medina-Hernandez was driving a box truck southbound on M-53 near 22 Mile Road in Shelby Township when he rear-ended a Buick Verano, killing 88-year-old Nancy Richmond and 63-year-old Crystal Brunn.
"Our thoughts continue to be with the victims' families as they navigate the healing process after this profound loss," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.