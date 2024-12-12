Michigan man found guilty in fatal M-53 crash that killed 2 women

Ann Arbor teachers rally for better benefits, cold air moves in and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A Westland man has been found guilty in connection to a fatal crash in Shelby Township that killed two women in June.

Jose Medina-Hernandez, 33, was charged with two counts of moving violation causing death. Both are one-year misdemeanors.

On June 6, 2024, officials say Medina-Hernandez was driving a box truck southbound in a construction zone on M-53 near 22 Mile Road when he rear-ended a Buick Verano, causing a chain reaction with two other vehicles. The two occupants of the Buick, 88-year-old Nancy Richmond and 63-year-old Crystal Brunn, were killed in the crash.

"Thank you to the Macomb County jury who delivered justice for the families who lost their loved ones in this tragic and preventable crash. Our hearts remain with the victims' families as they continue to heal from this devastating loss," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

Officials did not say when Medina-Hernandez would be sentenced.