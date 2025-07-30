Michigan man sentenced to prison for assaulting USPS clerk

13-year-old dead after shooting in Canton; tsunami alerts along Pacific; other top stories

A Michigan man charged with the assault of a U.S. Postal Service clerk was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

Benjamin Gregory Shirley, 41, of East Lansing, was accused of assaulting the employee over a package that investigators later discovered included fentanyl.

Federal prosecutors say Shirley arranged for the package to be sent to Michigan from Tennessee to a P.O. Box. They say Shirley attempted to get the package at the post office, but it was mistakenly addressed to a different P.O. Box.

The worker told Shirley that she could give him the package. In response, prosecutors say Shirley jumped over the counter and wrestled with the worker over the item.

A search warrant of the package uncovered fentanyl inside a teddy bear.

"My office stands ready to investigate and prosecute those who assault federal workers; no one should be subject to attack simply for doing their job," said U.S. Attorney Timothy VerHey in a statement. "Further, my office is dedicated to combatting fentanyl trafficking, particularly through the U.S. Mail. Postal workers should be able to come to work and do their jobs without the fear of violence or drugs."