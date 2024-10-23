Michigan man pleads no contest in starvation death of young son

Metro Detroit man pleads no contest in starvation death of 2-year-old

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man charged in the 2023 death of his 2-year-old son has pleaded no contest.

Jonathan Matthew Cheek, of Clinton Township, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree child abuse, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors say no contest plea acts as a guilty plea, and Cheek will be sentenced on Dec. 18.

Authorities say the child was found dead in his crib on March 16, 2023. A medical examiner determined the cause of death as fatal starvation.

The boy's mother, Sierra Pearl Zaitona, was also charged with second-degree murder and child abuse.

"This tragic case is a heartbreaking reminder of the responsibility every parent has to protect their children. This plea ensures accountability for an unimaginable loss, and while justice has been served, nothing can undo the pain caused by this senseless tragedy," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.