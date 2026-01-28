Michigan man pleads guilty to cyberstalking for making AI-generated pornography of social media influencer

An Oakland County man accused of making pornagraphy generated by artificial intelligence of a social media influencer has pleaded guilty to cyberstalking.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 37-year-old Joshua Stilman created the AI images of the victim between February 2025 and March 2025. The images were created from public photos of the victim.

Federal prosecutors say Stilman sent the woman private messages, asking her about her sexual preferences. They say he threatened to release the AI images to the woman's social media followers if she stopped responding to his messages.

"Joshua Stilman's guilty plea makes clear that cyber stalking - especially when amplified through the weaponization of artificial intelligence - is a dangerous offense, not a harmless online act," said Jennifer Runyan, special agent in charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office. "Hiding behind a keyboard to intimidate and harass another person is an act of cowardice, and today's outcome demonstrates that such behavior will be met with full accountability. I commend the extraordinary courage of the victim, whose willingness to come forward and persistence in pursuing justice made this result possible."

Stilman's sentencing is scheduled for May 21, 2026. A cyberstalking charge carries a maximum of five years in prison.