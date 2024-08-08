Watch CBS News
Michigan man who missed jackpot by one number wins $795K prize next day

(CBS DETROIT) - A 53-year-old Macomb County man who missed out on winning a Fantasy 5 jackpot by one number matched all five numbers the next night to claim a $795,905 Fantasy 5 jackpot.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the July 27 drawing. 

"I always buy Fantasy 5 tickets if the jackpot is over $250,000," said the man in a release. "I usually buy my tickets in-store, but the night of the drawing I realized I'd forgotten to buy some, so I logged onto MichiganLottery.com and bought two. 

"After the drawing, I saw an email from the Lottery that said I had won $1 in the drawing. I thought that was all I'd won, until another email came through telling me to log into my account to claim my prize. When I logged in and saw $795,905 pending, my first thought was that it was a scam. Now that I am at the Lottery office claiming my prize, it's starting to hit me that this is real!

"What's crazy is the night before I matched four out of five numbers on my Fantasy 5 ticket and thought: 'I was so close!' I was excited to win $100 but bummed that I was one number off a large jackpot prize. I never could have imagined then that the next night I would actually win the jackpot!"  

The man plans to invest his winnings. 

