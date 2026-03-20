Michigan man turns late-night gas station run into $1 million lottery jackpot win

A Michigan man turned a late-night gas station run into a $1 million payday after winning a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket jackpot.

The 31-year-old from Kent County, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought the winning Electric 100s ticket at the Wesco gas station, located at 211 North Main Street in Cedar Springs.

"I stopped at the Wesco station late one night to cash in a winning lottery ticket," said the lucky winner in a statement. "I won $20, so I put $10 in my pocket and bought one Electric 100s ticket. I scratched the ticket in the store, and when I saw that I had won $1 million, I started screaming. It's a good thing no one else was in the store, because they would have thought I was going insane."

The man elected to receive his jackpot prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000. He plans to purchase a new vehicle and then save the rest of his winnings.

"Winning $1 million is life-changing and means I can do what I want to do," he said.

Lottery players have won more than $30 million playing Electric 100s since the game launched in June 2025, according to the Michigan Lottery.