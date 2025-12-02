Michigan man killed by vehicle, another injured, as they fought along a road

A pickup struck two men who were physically fighting on the side of the road in Jackson County, resulting in fatal injuries to one of them, the Michigan State Police reported.

The altercation appears to have erupted after a road rage incident, troopers from the Jackson post said.

The vehicle-pedestrian crash happened about 6:07 p.m. Friday near M-60 and North Main Street in Concord Township.

Troopers said they learned that the two men who were fighting were a 22-year-old Concord man driving a Chevrolet Malibu and a 24-year-old Parma man driving a Jeep Cherokee. The two men were involved in a road rage incident, troopers said, and pulled over onto the shoulder of the roadway.

The two men got out of their respective vehicles and "began physically fighting in the roadway," troopers said.

About that time, a 62-year-old Hanover man was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup westbound. That vehicle struck both of the men who were in the road, troopers said.

Both men were taken to Henry Ford Hospital.

The Concord man was pronounced dead at the hospital as a result of his injuries from the crash. The Parma man was treated for injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The Hanover man was not injured.

Michigan State Police were assisted on scene by Concord Fire Department, Spring Arbor Fire Department and Jackson Community Ambulance.

The investigation is continuing.

The above video originally aired Aug. 19, 2025