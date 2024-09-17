Michigan man accused of intentionally crashing into billboard box truck, officials say

Donald Trump, JD Vance and Kamala Harris all to visit Michigan this week and more top stories

Donald Trump, JD Vance and Kamala Harris all to visit Michigan this week and more top stories

Donald Trump, JD Vance and Kamala Harris all to visit Michigan this week and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 36-year-old Detroit-area man is accused of intentionally crashing into a billboard box truck multiple times, officials said.

William Michael-Louis Matouk II, of Grosse Pointe, was arraigned on the charges of malicious destruction of personal property, assault with a dangerous weapons, lying to a peace officer and failure to stop after a collision, according to a release from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

On Sunday, June 30, Matouk allegedly intentionally drove a Chevrolet Express van into a billboard box truck multiple times at Mack Avenue and Vernier Road in Grosse Pointe Woods.

Officials say he allegedly crashed into the box truck and then backed up and struck the truck two more times before leaving the scene. The box truck driver was injured.

"The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office identified a potential conflict of interest in this case," the release said. "It was referred to the Macomb County Prosecutors' Office to ensure fairness and impartiality."

Matouk was given a $50,000 bond. If he is released, he cannot contact witnesses, must turn in his passport and must get permission before he leaves the state.

His probable cause hearing is scheduled for Oct. 16, and his preliminary examination is scheduled for Oct. 23.