Michigan man indicted after traveling to Washington to sexually abuse 14-year-old, officials say

(CBS DETROIT) - A federal grand jury indicted a Michigan man after traveling to Washington with the intention of engaging in a sexual act with a minor, U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman announced. Authorities allegedly found the man and the victim at his South Haven Township home.

Keith Daniel Freerksen, 30, was arrested in Michigan on Jan. 31 following an investigation that began when a 14-year-old went missing on Jan. 5.

Detectives requested assistance from the FBI, and they used information from Uber rides that the victim purchased to identify Freerksen as a potential suspect in the case.

"Using information on Freerksen's registered vehicle, they were able to trace his movement across the northern tier of states using license plate readers," according to Gorman's office. "The readers also captured Freerksen's return trip through Idaho and Illinois in the days after the teen went missing."

South Haven Township police executed a search warrant and found the victim and Freerksen.

Freerksen was arrested and taken back to Washington.

Officials say Freerksen faces up to 30 years in prison and a $250,000 on the charge of traveling with intent to engage in a sexual act.