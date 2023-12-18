Michigan man gets life in prison for 2022 murder of woman

(CBS DETROIT) - A 25-year-old Michigan man is sentenced to life in prison in connection with the 2022 murder of a woman, the Michigan Attorney General's office announced.

Daykota Handrich, of Big Rapids, was found guilty in November of first-degree murder after a four-day trial.

State officials say Handrich strangled and beat 36-year-old Ashley Godfrey to death in Big Rapids on May 31, 2022. Godfrey's body was found on June 3, 2022, while officers were patrolling White Pine Trail.

"I would like to thank the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety, the Michigan State Police, and the Mecosta County Prosecutor's Office for their diligent investigative efforts and support during this prosecution," Attorney General Dana Nessel at the time of Handrich's conviction. "I am grateful we were able to secure justice for the family and community mourning Ashley's death. My Department remains committed to assisting local prosecutors when we can with resource and time-intensive prosecutions and trials."