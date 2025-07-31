Michigan man drives to police station, ends up with OWI arrest

Driver arrested in deadly crash into building; sports, weather and other top stories

Driver arrested in deadly crash into building; sports, weather and other top stories

Driver arrested in deadly crash into building; sports, weather and other top stories

A Michigan man found out that driving to a police department while intoxicated might result in unintended consequences.

The Troy Police Department in Oakland County, Michigan, reported that such a scenario happened shortly after 6 p.m. on July 23 at their police station on West Big Beaver Road.

That's when a 43-year-old Troy resident stopped by the lobby to explain that he was there to drop off medication for his wife, who was in custody in the police department's short-term lock-up facility. But while speaking with the man, police noted "he was unsteady on his feet and had a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person."

As a result of his appearance and upon learning he had driven to the station, police asked the man to perform several sobriety evaluations. "Officers noted he performed poorly," police said.

He then agreed to take a preliminary breath test, which came back with a result of .162%.

The legal blood alcohol limit for Michigan adults who are driving is 0.08%.

The man was then arrested and taken to the Troy Police lock-up facility, where follow-up chemical breath tests were given and came back with results of .175% and .177%.

Police issued him a citation for operating while intoxicated.