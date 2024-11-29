Watch CBS News
Michigan man dies two weeks after vehicle crash in Oakland County

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man died on Friday, two weeks after he suffered injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Oakland County, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened on Nov. 15 in the area of Clarkston and Clintonville roads in Independence Township.

The sheriff's office says the 51-year-old man from Independence Township was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado when he crossed the center line, went off the road and struck a tree. The township's fire department extricated the man from the truck and transported him to the hospital.

He died at his home on Nov. 29, the sheriff's office says. 

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash and determined that the man was not wearing a seat belt. They do not believe he was intoxicated.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office crash reconstruction unit. 

