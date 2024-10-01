Michigan man, 27, dies after moped crash

Dockworkers on strike at several ports, Tigers host playoff watch party and more top stories

PORT HURON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Port Huron man who was involved in a moped crash last week died from his injuries on Monday, police said.

"Our thoughts are with the victim's family during this difficult time," Port Huron police said in a statement.

Police responded to the intersection of 10th Avenue and McPherson Street Thursday morning. Investigators say the 27-year-old was driving the moped at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he died four days later.

Police say the other driver involved stayed on the scene and fully cooperated with officers.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Port Huron police at 810-984-8415 or the major crimes unit at 810-984-5383.