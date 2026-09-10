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Michigan man dies after lightning strike near Disney World in Florida, sheriff says

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Karma Sabbah
Karma Sabbah
Web Producer
Karma Sabbah is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. Karma is a multilingual journalist with a background in video production and content creation. She graduated with a Master of Science in Health, Environment, and Science Journalism from Medill at Northwestern University in 2024, and a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from NDU in Lebanon in 2022.
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Karma Sabbah

/ CBS Detroit

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A  Michigan man died Tuesday in Osceola County, Florida, after a lightning strike was observed in the area, according to the local sheriff.

The man was identified as 20-year-old Mathew Eric Jenkins of Shelby Township, according to Osceola authorities.  

The Osceola Sheriff's Office said that they received a call at 6:25 p.m. about a man who was unresponsive on a walking path behind a hotel located at 700 Bloom Street, Celebration — a master-planned community and census-designated place located near Walt Disney World.

Deputies responded to the scene as bystanders were performing CPR on Jenkins before he was pronounced dead at the Celebration Hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

Jenkin's parents, who are in Michigan, were informed of his death, authorities said.

Osceola County Sheriff's Office says that its homicide detectives are waiting for the cause of death from the medical examiner.

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