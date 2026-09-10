Michigan man dies after lightning strike near Disney World in Florida, sheriff says

A Michigan man died Tuesday in Osceola County, Florida, after a lightning strike was observed in the area, according to the local sheriff.

The man was identified as 20-year-old Mathew Eric Jenkins of Shelby Township, according to Osceola authorities.

The Osceola Sheriff's Office said that they received a call at 6:25 p.m. about a man who was unresponsive on a walking path behind a hotel located at 700 Bloom Street, Celebration — a master-planned community and census-designated place located near Walt Disney World.

Deputies responded to the scene as bystanders were performing CPR on Jenkins before he was pronounced dead at the Celebration Hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

Jenkin's parents, who are in Michigan, were informed of his death, authorities said.

Osceola County Sheriff's Office says that its homicide detectives are waiting for the cause of death from the medical examiner.