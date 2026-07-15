Michigan AG Nessel sues Brighton man over multi-year water testing scheme

A Michigan man behind falsified water safety reports for multiple mobile home parks and homeowners' associations is facing a civil lawsuit.

On Monday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed the lawsuit in Ingham County Circuit Court, allegedly that Brian Powell, of Brighton, violated the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act. Powell, the president of Douglas Environmental, pleaded guilty in July to three counts of forgery.

Powell was sentenced to two years' probation. Meanwhile, Douglas Environmental pleaded no contest to one count of conducting a criminal enterprise and six counts of forgery and was required to pay a $50,000 fine.

An investigation by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) found over six years of fraudulent reports, with more than 8,500 instances of reported water and pollutant data not matching the actual numbers.

"When individuals cut corners and submit false reports, they are not just breaking the law but also actively putting our families at risk," Nessel said in a statement. "Environmental protections help keep toxic contaminants out of our water, and bypassing these regulations carries severe consequences. My office remains committed to working with EGLE to pursue and hold accountable bad actors who jeopardize the well-being of Michigan residents."

CBS News Detroit first reported on the case in April when Powell was under investigation for the alleged falsification. Powell was responsible for submitting regular water testing to EGLE.

According to EGLE, between 2019 and 2023, Powell falsified water test results at mobile home parks and apartment complexes in Shiawasse, Barry, Genesee, Calhoun, Oakland and Hillsdale counties. Powell was also accused of failing to report water test results that exceeded max contaminant levels. In a statement on Wednesday, EGLE said those contaminants included arsenic, lead, copper and E. coli.

EGLE says officials noticed that the numbers Powell reported to the state didn't match the lab results recovered by EGLE during its inspection.

"Laboratory analysis from facilities were not only incorrect but also changed to falsely comply with state standards. Through these examples, Powell created a pattern of behavior eroding public trust and contaminating a public resource by knowingly submitting false, altered or forged numbers to EGLE via public record," EGLE said.