Michigan mobile home water provider pleads to falsifying water safety tests

A water services provider and its president, who are accused of falsifying water safety and discharge tests for private water systems serving mobile home communities in Michigan, have pleaded, state officials said.

On June 12, Douglas Environmental pleaded no contest to one count of conducting a criminal enterprise and six counts of forgery, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. As part of the plea deal, the company will pay a $50,000 fine. The firm's president, Brian Powell, 57, of Brighton, pleaded guilty to three counts of forgery.

According to state officials, Douglas Environmental provided private water systems for several mobile home communities throughout Michigan, including the following communities:

Moon Lake Mobile Home Park in Shiawassee County

Thornapple Lake Estates in Barry County

Fenton Harbor Condominiums in Genesee County

Hickory Hills Mobile Homes in Calhoun County

Green Brook Estates in Livingston County

Western Pines in Kalamazoo County

Victory Gardens in Genesee County

North Bay Mobile Home Park in Genesee County

Nessel's office accuses Douglas Environmental of falsifying water test results at Moon Lake Mobile Home Park, Thornapple Lake Estates and Fenton Harbor Condominiums at least six times in 2023. Between 2020 and 2023, prosecutors say the company failed to report water tests that exceeded maximum contaminant levels at Hickory Hills Mobile Homes, Green Brook Estates, North Bay Mobile Home Park, Fenton Harbor, Victory Gardens and Western Pines.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources investigated Douglas Environmental after the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy discovered discrepancies between reports and the company's submissions for review, state prosecutors say.

"Falsifying water safety and discharge tests can jeopardize public health," Nessel said in a statement. "While thankfully residents were not harmed in this particular instance, EGLE relies on accurate data to identify problems before they become threats to communities. My office will continue working with them to protect Michiganders and hold accountable those whose actions could compromise our water."

Officials say that based on EGLE's testing, the public was not harmed by the alleged scheme.

"It's deeply disappointing when individuals choose to falsify test results; they undermine the trust that communities place in the systems designed to safeguard them. Michigan residents deserve complete confidence that the water they rely on is safe," said EGLE Director Phil Roos.

Powell will be sentenced on July 9.