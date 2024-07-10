Michigan man charged in shooting that killed mother, injured brother

Jury deliberations begin in Samantha Woll trial, flood watch in Southeast Michigan and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Clinton Township man is charged with killing his mother and injuring his brother in a shooting.

Corey Deyshaun Cook, 24, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, two counts of felony firearm and assault with intent to murder, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office. He was arraigned in 41B District Court and received a $1 million cash/surety bond.

Prosecutors said on July 5, 2024, Cook shot 49-year-old Yolanda Cook and his 31-year-old brother in their home. He then went to the Clinton Township Police Department and told officers that he shot two people.

Police conducted a welfare check and found Yolanda Cook dead at the scene. The brother was taken to a nearby hospital and is on life support.

"Our office is committed to seeking justice for the victims and their family. We will ensure that the accused is held fully accountable for this alleged premeditated act of violence," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for July 22.