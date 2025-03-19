Michigan man charged after police seize 35 hard drives filled with child sexual abuse material files

Deadly stabbing on Chalmers Street; rush hour flex lanes; and more top stories

A Michigan man was charged with multiple counts relating to child pornography after officers recovered digital storage media containing "tens of thousands of child sexual abuse material files," the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office reported Wednesday.

"The scale of depravity uncovered in this case is shocking," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in the press release.

Law enforcement recovered about 35 hard drives along with multiple flash drives, CDs, DVDs and computer devices during their search, according to the report. Some of the files were described as involving bestiality.

Benjamin Weeks, 45, of Clarkston, has been charged with three counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity and three counts of use of a computer to commit a crime as a result of the investigation, the press release said. The case is pending in 52-2 District Court, Clarkston.

"Law enforcement officials believe the defendant was attempting to create a server of child pornography," the report said.

Each count of aggravated child sexually abusive activity is punishable by up to 25 years in prison and/or a $125,000 fine. Each count of use of a computer to commit a crime is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine, with a consecutive sentence possibly involved.

"Behind every one of these images and videos is a child who was the victim of unspeakable abuse. I'm committed to aggressively prosecuting child pornography cases so we can protect the next child from becoming a victim," McDonald said.