Michigan man arrested after yelling profanity, threatening to kill woman who was gardening at home, police say

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man was arrested Tuesday after he approached a woman while she was gardening in her yard and then fought with officers who responded to the incident, police said.

At 5:22 p.m., Monroe officers responded to a home in the 900 block of Western Ave. after receiving a report of the incident.

The man allegedly approached the woman while she was gardening and started shouting "profanity and unintelligible statements" at the woman. He then took a rake from her and told her he was going to kill her, police said.

The woman got inside her house, but when she did, the man ran up to the front door and punched it, causing damage.

After that, he walked away from the home and allegedly laid in the roadway in front of the house.

When officers arrived, the suspect, who they identified as a 40-year-old Monroe man, didn't listen to their commands.

The man fought with officers but was taken into custody. "It was obvious from the contact with this subject that he was under the influence of drugs," Monroe police said in a release.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment and then to the Monroe County Jail. He was charged with felonious assault, resisting and obstructing and malicious destruction of property.