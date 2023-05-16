Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan man arrested for attempted murder after allegedly strangling victim

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 16, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 16, 2023 02:28

MARQUETTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Marquette man was arrested Sunday for attempted murder after allegedly strangling a victim into unconsciousness. 

John Fitzpatrick Dewey-Jones, 51, was charged with assault with intent to murder in connection to the incident that happened at about 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, in the 1500 block of Northway Ave. 

Officers were dispatched to the location for a possible homicide, and when they arrived, they learned that there was not a homicide but was injured during an assault. 

Police discovered Dewey-Jones had allegedly strangled the victim with the intent to kill him.

The victim, who was strangled into unconsciousness, was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

He was arrested and lodged at the Marquette County Jail without incident. He is awaiting arraignment. 

First published on May 16, 2023 / 11:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.