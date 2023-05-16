Michigan man arrested for attempted murder after allegedly strangling victim
MARQUETTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Marquette man was arrested Sunday for attempted murder after allegedly strangling a victim into unconsciousness.
John Fitzpatrick Dewey-Jones, 51, was charged with assault with intent to murder in connection to the incident that happened at about 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, in the 1500 block of Northway Ave.
Officers were dispatched to the location for a possible homicide, and when they arrived, they learned that there was not a homicide but was injured during an assault.
Police discovered Dewey-Jones had allegedly strangled the victim with the intent to kill him.
The victim, who was strangled into unconsciousness, was taken to a local hospital to be treated.
He was arrested and lodged at the Marquette County Jail without incident. He is awaiting arraignment.
for more features.