Watch CBS News
Crime

Michigan man accused of threatening, directing racial slurs at mail carrier pleads guilty

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A Mount Clemens, Michigan, man accused of threatening a postal carrier when he was asked to secure his dog has pleaded guilty. 

Michael Sowards, 49, was arraigned on two counts of possessing firearms by a prohibited person, one count of possessing ammunition by a prohibited person, and three counts of felony firearms, according to the sheriff's office. 

Authorities say on May 4, at a home on the 100 block of Dickinson Street in Mount Clemens, Sowards directed racial slurs toward a mail carrier and threatened to retrieve an AR-15 rifle after the carrier asked him to secure his dog so he could deliver mail safely. 

Macomb County deputies arrested Sowards, and while searching his home, found an AR-15-style rifle, two loaded magazines, one CO2-powered pellet pistol, one .22-caliber pellet rifle and another pellet air rifle.

At a pretrial conference on Aug. 10, Sowards pleaded guilty to one count each of possessing firearms by a prohibited person and possessing ammunition by a prohibited person, court records show. As part of his plea agreement, all other charges were dismissed. 

Sowards is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 29. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue