Michigan man accused of threatening, directing racial slurs at mail carrier who asked him to secure dog

A Mount Clemens, Michigan, man is accused of threatening a postal carrier when he was asked to secure his dog.

The incident happened on May 4 at a home on the 100 block of Dickinson Street in Mount Clemens, when the Macomb County Sheriff's Office says Michael Sowards, 49, directed racial slurs toward a mail carrier and threatened to retrieve an AR-15 rifle after the carrier asked him to secure his dog so he could deliver mail safely.

Deputies arrested Sowards without incident.

While searching Sowards' home, deputies say they found an AR-15 style rifle, two loaded magazines, one CO2-powered pellet pistol, one .22-caliber pellet rifle and another pellet air rifle.

Sowards was arraigned on two counts of possessing firearms by a prohibited person, one count of possessing ammunition by a prohibited person, and three counts of felony firearms, according to the sheriff's office.

Sowards was given a $100,000 bond, and he remains lodged at the Macomb County Jail.