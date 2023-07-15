Michigan man accused of threatening to "gut" sheriff

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man is charged for allegedly threatening to "gut" a county sheriff.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that 50-year-old Chad Young, of Hillsdale, is bound over for trial for one count of making a false report or threat of terrorism.

An arraignment is scheduled for July 24.

Officials say Young left an audio message threatening Hillsdale County Sheriff Scott Hodshire following a complaint by Young that didn't result in criminal charges.

"Death threats against public officials for making decisions you disagree with, or for any reason, are not protected free speech," said Nessel in a statement. "The Hate Crimes and Domestic Terrorism unit at my department is prepared to pursue terrorism charges when disagreements with elected public officials turn to promises of violence against them."