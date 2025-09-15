Northern Michigan man accused of failing to file taxes for illegal marijuana operation

Woman dead after being hit by car in Warren; license plate supports sickle cell research; other top stories

A Northern Michigan man is accused of charges relating to failing to file taxes on a marijuana growing and distribution operation.

Joseph Willbee, 50, of Torch Lake, is charged with three counts of filing a false or fraudulent income tax return for the years of 2019, 2020 and 2021, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reported. Each of those counts is a five-year felony.

An arraignment hearing took place Sept. 9 in 54-A District Court in Lansing, court records show. Bond was set at $3,000. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Sept. 18. A preliminary examination is set for Sept. 25.

Prosecutors allege that Willbee failed to file taxes on income from an illegal marijuana growing and distribution operation in Otsego County. A search warrant was served on his home and facilities in October 2021, during which authorities said they located more than 1,000 marijuana plants and over 50 pounds of processed marijuana.

The case was referred to the state attorney general by the Michigan State Police's Marijuana and Tobacco Investigation Section.

"Large-scale illegal marijuana operations deprive our state of revenue that funds critical services," Nessel said. "I appreciate the efforts of the Michigan State Police's Marijuana and Tobacco Investigation Section. My office will continue to hold accountable those who attempt to skirt their tax obligations."