Michigan man accused of embezzling thousands from his grandfather

(CBS DETROIT) - A 33-year-old Redford man has been charged with embezzling thousands of dollars from his grandfather, officials said.

Darius Nance was arraigned Friday on one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult – $1,000 or more but less than $20,000. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 or three times the value of the money or property that was embezzled, whichever is greater.

According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Nance was appointed his grandfather's guardian shortly after he was admitted to the SKLD Bloomfield Hills nursing facility in October 2022. Nance allegedly did not make any payments to the nursing facility and wrote several checks from his grandfather's account for his own business dealings.

"Court-appointed guardians are entrusted with the vital responsibility of protecting our most vulnerable citizens," said Nessel in a statement. "My office will continue to hold accountable those who use guardianships to unlawfully enrich themselves."

Nance is back in court for a probable cause conference on Sept. 3. He has a preliminary examination on Sept. 9.