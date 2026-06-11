Michigan man accused of making bomb threats at Toledo's Fifth Third Field

A bomb threat to Fifth Third Field in Toledo, Ohio, resulted in a federal grand jury indictment against a Southeast Michigan man.

If convicted on the federal charge of threatening communications, Nikolas Samir Salemassi, also known as Nikolas Ford, of Trenton, faces up to five years in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio said.

Fifth Third Field in downtown Toledo is the home of the Mud Hens baseball team, a Triple-A Minor League affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

The investigation involved a bomb threat reported at about 7:45 p.m. ET on April 28 to the stadium, which is in downtown Toledo, according to a criminal complaint that a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent filed with the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Ohio. The caller said there were multiple bombs placed around Fifth Third Field and that they were ready to be set off.

There was no baseball game that night in Toledo. The Mud Hens played an away game in Columbus.

"During the investigation, agents learned that Salemassi was in Toledo to perform at an open mic night as a comedian at the time," the district attorney's office said.

The Toledo Police Department and the FBI's Toledo Resident Agency worked on the case.

Salemassi was taken into custody on May 19 as part of the investigation, according to a criminal complaint filed ahead of the indictment.