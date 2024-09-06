Michigan man accused of killing neighbor's dog for getting close to his property line

Biden visiting Michigan, Georgia high school shooting suspect in court and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Macomb County man is accused of killing his neighbor's dog "Buddy" because the dog got too close to his property line.

Andrae Maurice Jones, 43, of Clinton Township, was charged with third-degree killing/torturing an animal, felony firearm, careless discharge of a firearm and malicious destruction of property over $200 less than $1,000, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office. He faces up to four years in prison for the killing/torturing animal charge.

The incident happened on Aug. 15, and Jones was given a $20,000 bond during his arraignment on Tuesday.

If he is released, he cannot have any contact with the dog's owner or have any firearms or ammunition.

Jones' probable cause hearing is scheduled for Sept. 16.

"Under Michigan law, intentionally killing a dog is a four-year felony," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "The consequences of the defendant's actions extend beyond just legal repercussions. The family is now grieving the loss of a beloved family member. We will ensure the defendant faces the consequences of his alleged actions."