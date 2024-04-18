Michigan man gets 20 years in prison for sending sexually explicit videos to Pennsylvania minor

Larry Nassar victims near deal with Justice Dept., Metro Detroit storm damage and more top stories

Larry Nassar victims near deal with Justice Dept., Metro Detroit storm damage and more top stories

Larry Nassar victims near deal with Justice Dept., Metro Detroit storm damage and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man faces 20 years in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release after sexually exploiting a minor from Pennsylvania, officials said.

Frank Davis, 31, of Lowell, was sentenced by United States Senior District Judge Arthur J. Schwab in Pennsylvania.

In August 2022, Davis sent videos of himself "engaged in sexually explicit conduct" to a minor, according to information presented in court.

The videos were sent through online chats. Davis also induced the minor to create and send sexually explicit videos to him.

Homeland Security Investigations-Pittsburgh, the Pennsylvania State Police, Homeland Security Investigations-Grand Rapids and the Lowell Police Department collaborated on the investigation.

The case was part of the Project Safe Childhood initiative by the Department of Justice that focuses on fighting child sexual exploitation and abuse.