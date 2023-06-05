Michigan Made: Well Done Goods in Eastern Market

(CBS DETROIT) - June is Pride Month, so it's only fitting we highlight one of the most prideful stores in Metro Detroit for this week's Michigan Made.

Well Done Goods by Cyberoptix in Eastern Market takes the streets of Detroit and turns them into fashion … literally.

CBS News Detroit's Amyre Makupson takes us to the store showcasing the people, products and places the Motor City has to be proud of.

"I love my city," said Bethany Shorb, owner of Well Done Goods by Cyberoptix. "We started off making handmade neckties, bow ties, pocket squares, and cufflinks … all kinds of menswear nearly 20 years ago.

"Art and music in Detroit is some of the best in the entire world, and I don't think that we get our due. You can go to any dive in Detroit on a Tuesday night for five bucks and see world-class talent … things that you wouldn't necessarily even be able to get tickets to in any other city in the world. And I think that our talent needs to be celebrated, uplifted, and you know, if I can help be a small part of getting that word out and giving back and giving to my community, then let's do it."

It's a labor of love for Shorb.

"I just fell in love with it when I moved here to go to school a quarter century ago. And I mean Detroit techno. You can't get any better music than that. Motown can't get any better than that. And you know, I just love my city. And I love telling everybody about it," she said.

Well Done Goods is showing no signs of slowing down.

"We just opened our little mini record store inside the shop. So we are working with exclusively Detroit DJs, artists and record labels, and you know, we showcase and have record release parties," Shorb said. "We just want to be another outlet downtown."

It's all about keeping your hand where your heart is.

"There are really amazing things going on here. You should spend your money here and support artists support musicians. Support real people in the community. Not everything that you see in the news is necessarily all bad. There's a lot of really good things going on here," Shorb said.