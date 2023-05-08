Michigan Made: Farmington Hills fifth graders co-author children's book

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - From scholars to published authors, all in a matter of a few weeks.

A group of fifth graders at Beechview Elementary School in Farmington Hills are co-authoring a children's book.

"Basically, some books have a lesson you can learn. And sometimes that lesson is very important," said fifth-grade student Robert Astrop.

The lesson here is all about encouragement. A group of fifth-grade students at Beechview Elementary School in Farmington Hills are co-authoring a book to help a very special audience … incoming kindergarten students.

"I was terrified," said Layla Meeham, a fifth-grade student at Beechview Elementary School.

"I already have like a vivid memory of being scared in the car riding to school," added fifth-grade student Tristan Kahakani.

"Everybody feels the same way on the first day," said fifth-grade student Brennan Chase.

Popular children's author Andy Gutman is co-authoring the book. Some of his original characters are part of the children's stories which will share their storytelling about why there's no need to be afraid on the first day of kindergarten.

"They're all so talented and natural, but I think it's helpful to have a basis for that and to work together to try to help them figure out the right thing for themselves," said Gutman.

The book will be available for purchase in the coming weeks.

"All proceeds will go to Beechview Elementary. It's a great thing. And hopefully, it'll spur future books," said Gutman. "This sets them up to know that once they've accomplished as you're an author, at the end of fifth grade, there's nothing in life you can't do. And so the confidence, it's building in them the self-esteem, it's going to take them through life."

"Our students are destined for greatness. And what we are seeing right now is the start of something big," said Beechview Elementary School principal Shawndra Hernton.

Gutman says the book will be sold on Amazon.

