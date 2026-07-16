Michigan lawmakers demand answers from Canada on wildfire management

Some of Michigan's lawmakers have sent letters demanding answers on the rash of wildfires in Canada, where the smoke has drifted into the United States.

Michigan has been dealing with hazy skies and poor air quality because of drifting wildfire smoke since Wednesday. The smoke is expected to continue to linger into Friday over the state. This drifting smoke is a repeat of scenarios that happened in 2023 and again in 2025.

Detroit had the worst air quality in the world on Thursday because of the fine particulate matter in the atmosphere.

In a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Republican Reps. John James, Jack Bergman, John Moolenaar and Lisa McClain noted that unhealthy air that originated from Canadian wildfires has once again drifted into Michigan.

"I've already spoken with the White House and Ambassador Pete Hoekstra to get answers and understand our options," McClain said.

The joint letter demands answers on the measurable steps the Canadian governments have taken in the past year to reduce wildfire risk, and furthermore, to reduce the likelihood of smoke crossing into the American Midwest.

"Our constituents in Michigan are once again under air quality alerts. Our hospitals are once again treating children, dialysis patients, and older residents for the effects of smoke that did not originate anywhere near them," the letter said.

"We were told last year that this would be treated with urgency. It was not. We were told the causes, chronic under-investment in forest thinning, fuel reduction, and prescribed burns, along with inadequate enforcement against arson, were being addressed. They were not, or not adequately enough to matter to the people we represent. Provincial leaders have offered excuses instead of results, and in some cases have openly dismissed the health of American citizens as an inconvenience to their own summer. That attitude is unacceptable from a neighbor and an ally.

"We are done accepting apologies in place of action. If Canada will not manage its forests to prevent these fires, the United States will look elsewhere, and act on our own, to protect our people. That means our own agencies exploring direct involvement in cross-border fuel reduction and firefighting capacity."