Michigan judge revokes Kim Mathers' bond after leaving rehabilitation center

A Michigan judge on Wednesday revoked Kim Mathers' bond after she left a rehabilitation center a few months ago.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, 42-2 District Court Judge William H. Hackel III upheld his decision to revoke Mathers' bond on Oct. 7 after Magistrate Judge Genevieve L. Taylor canceled arrest warrants for Mathers, 51, the ex-wife of rapper Eminem. The warrants were issued when Mathers absconded from the Sacred Heart Rehabilitation Center on Aug. 26, according to prosecutors.

Mathers turned herself in to the 42-2 District Court, where Taylor issued a $5,000 cash/surety bond and required house arrest; however, Hackel ruled that Taylor did not have the authority to change his previous order and reinstated the bond revocation.

Mathers is due back in court on Oct. 14 for two felony cases and sentencing on a misdemeanor case — two of the cases involved her allegedly crashing into vehicles while intoxicated.

Prosecutors say Mathers pleaded no contest on May 11 to operating while intoxicated and failing to report an accident after she was accused of being impaired when she crashed into a truck on Feb. 16. She could face up to 93 days in jail for the OWI charge and up to 90 days for failure to report the crash.

Mathers is accused of driving drunk on May 13 and faces third-degree operating while intoxicated in that case. Prosecutors say she also faces two charges of assaulting/resisting/obstructing an officer, one of which is causing injury, after police responded to her home on July 11 for assistance with a suicidal person. She is scheduled to appear for a preliminary exam on these two cases on Oct. 23.

"It is reasonable for the public to be seriously concerned about this defendant. She is alleged to have been under the influence of alcohol when she crashed her vehicle—just two days after pleading no contest to a separate alcohol-related charge," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "She is also alleged to have repeatedly violated the conditions of her bond, including the requirements of her Soberlink tether. These allegations show a troubling pattern of escalating behavior. Sometimes the safest and most responsible place for someone is behind bars. That is not punishment for punishment's sake—it is about protecting the public, holding people accountable and ensuring the defendant gets the help she needs without putting innocent people at risk."

Prosecutors say Mathers could still be released to an in-patient treatment facility.