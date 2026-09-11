Michigan Jewish leaders launch "nonnegotiable" petition to Democrats

Two Jewish leaders CBS News Detroit spoke with on Thursday said they don't feel heard and have put together a petition they hope political leaders will sign, which they're calling "Nonnegotiable Principles."

"We've seen such a rise in antisemitic violence and vandalism and vitriol in this country, and over the last several weeks, in particular, we're having members of our community come to us and say, 'Rabbi, I don't know what to do. I don't know who to vote for,'" said Rabbi Aaron Starr with Congregation Shaarey Zedek.

Starr and Rabbi Whinston, who leads Reform Temple Beth Emeth in Ann Arbor, said the petition focuses on five goals: safety for Jewish people, respect for Jewish identity, Israel's right to exist, Jewish sovereignty in Israel, and full participation of Jewish people in American politics.

"When Dr. (Abdul) El-Sayed got on national television the morning after the primary and used a term, 'bloodthirsty,' what to me sounded like a blood libel against the Jewish people, against the state of Israel," said Whinston. "It's totally fair game to call out AIPAC, but the language around how you do that can't endanger the Jewish community."

El-Sayed distinguished his criticism of the Israeli government and respect for Jewish people. Both Star and Whinston, who are two of the 16 total members — 14 rabbis and two cantors — said the point of the petition is not to tell their congregation who to vote for.

"The petition never said that we should be considering voting for Mike Rogers," said Whinston. "I'm not voting for Mike Rogers. I will say that out loud, very clear, very publicly, but still, Dr. El-Sayed should not take the Jewish vote for granted and neither should any other Democrat."

In response to the petition, El-Sayed said on Thursday evening that the extensive talks he's had with religious leaders in recent weeks show there's more agreement than disagreement.

"I believe deeply in our responsibility to stand up and protect the safety of the Jewish community like we protect the safety of the Christian community, the Muslim community and Sikh community," said El-Sayed on Thursday night. "That safety is paramount to me. When it comes to our foreign policy, we're going to have to find out how we disagree agreeably. I have been absolutely clear that I do not want our tax dollars to be spent dropping bombs on other people."

CBS News Detroit reached out to Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, state Sen. Jeremy Moss, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jocelyn Benson for comment, but did not hear back on Friday.

Rogers' campaign said he welcomes support from Jewish voters.

In a statement, Alyssa Brouillet, communications director for the Rogers campaign, said, "Try all he wants to run from his extreme stances on everything from Israel/Gaza, to abolishing prisons and putting boys in girls' sports, he's not fooling anyone."

The Nonnegotiable campaign said they have not physically presented the petition to the El-Sayed or Rogers campaigns. Still, Starr and Whinston said they hope these "nonnegotiables" provide a clear foundation for further discussions with politicians courting their communities for votes.