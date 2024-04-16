Democrats could regain control of Michigan House in special elections

(CBS DETROIT) - Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to vote in special elections to fill two vacant Michigan House seats, which will determine control in the evenly split chamber.

The special elections will fill seats in Michigan's 13th and 25th districts. There is currently a 54-54 split among Democrats and Republicans in the Michigan House.

The two seats were made vacant when former Reps. Lori Stone of Warren and Kevin Coleman of Westland were elected to serve as mayor in their respective cities.

In the 13th House District, which covers parts of Macomb and Wayne counties, Democrat Mai Xong, a member of the Macomb County Board of Commissioners is running against Republican Ronald Singer, an engineer who was a nominee in the district in 2022.

The 25th House District race features Democrat Peter Herzberg, a Westland city council member, and Republican Josh Powell, a U.S. Army veteran.

This district primarily covers the Wayne and Westland areas and parts of Canton and Dearborn Heights.

The winner in each district will serve the rest of the current term, and the seats will be filled again during the November election.

Both seats are Democrat-leaning, and Tuesday's election could give Democrats control of the House again.

Before the vacancies, Democrats controlled the governor's office, Legislature and Supreme Court.

Since the seats were vacated, Democrats have needed at least one Republican vote to pass anything. The deadlock follows a year in which Democrats passed key legislation, including expanding voting rights, improving gun safety and protections for LGBTQ+ residents.