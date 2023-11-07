Michigan Rep. Kevin Coleman to become Westland's new mayor

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Rep. Kevin Coleman is projected to be Westland's next mayor as he leads in the election against interim Mayor Michael Londeau.

According to the unofficial results at 10:09 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, Coleman carried the mayoral race with 58% (8,144 votes), compared to Londeau at 40% (5,630 votes). All of the precincts have been reported.

The mayoral seat is for a partial term that will end in January 2026.

Coleman is currently serving his third term as a state lawmaker, representing Wayne and a majority of Westland in the newly created 25th House District.

According to the city's website, Londeau was sworn in on Jan. 17, 2023, making him Westland's ninth mayor.

Meanwhile, another mayoral race may also have an impact on the Michigan Legislature.

Rep. Lori Stone, who is running for mayor in Warren, currently represents Michigan's 13th House District, which covers parts of Warren and Detroit. Stone is up against George Dimas, who currently serves as the director of human resources for the city.

As of 11 p.m. on Tuesday, those results have not yet been counted.

