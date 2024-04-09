A look at the special race for Michigan State House District 13

(CBS DETROIT) - Since November 2023, the Michigan House has struggled to get things done with an even split between the parties - 54 Democrats and 54 Republicans. But next week, a special election could change that.

"I was asked to run to fill this partial term, and I believe I am the best representative for this district. It's a very diverse district; it crosses city and county borders," said Mai Xiong, the Democratic candidate for District 13.

Xiong has served on the Macomb County Board of Commissioners, which includes part of District 13.

The district covers parts of Macomb County and the city of Warren. The seat was previously held by former state Rep.Lori Stone, who was one of two Democratic lawmakers to step down to run for mayor.

"I believe this area of the district has been underserved for a very long time, and I think we need to work together, local, state and federal, to bring resources and investments back to our community and focus on growing a talented and educated workforce," Xiong said.

Xiong is running against Republican candidate Ronald Singer, who was unavailable for an interview.

According to his website, Singer is running for office because "Right now, it seems like we need some adult supervision in Lansing."

Singer is running on a platform based on energy affordability, lower taxes and fewer regulations to boost new jobs.

Xiong has been endorsed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and is running on a policy platform that includes reproductive rights, tax cuts for working families and improvements to public transportation and infrastructure.

"I think I'm the best person to represent this area, and I'm also very excited to be a part of the Democratic majority and bringing that majority back to the state legislature," Xiong said.