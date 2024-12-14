Michigan House Republicans walk out of session over tip wages, family sick leave

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Michigan House Democrats and Republicans were back and forth as GOP lawmakers walked out of Friday's session in protest. They say Democrats failed to negotiate sick time rules and worker tips.

"House Republicans and senate republicans want to make sure that restaurant workers can keep their tips. The way Democrats are moving now, tipped wages will go away," GOP Rep. Brian Posthumus said.

Friday's lame-duck session comes after new decisions from the Michigan Supreme Court that will take effect in February concerning tipped wages and sick time policies.

"This caucus message to Speaker Tate: is to put up legislation to keep earned sick leave policies alive and to protect our restaurant workers until that happens," said GOP Rep. Matt Hall.

House Democrats say Republicans are playing politics, all while House Speaker Joe Tate says Democrats will continue passing legislation. But time is ticking.

"The last day to move a bill that originates in the chamber for the first time to go to the senate and eventually get to the governor's desk, today's the last day. However, there's still numerous bills to work on," Tate said.

Over the next five years, the tipped minimum wage will be phased out, meaning the minimum wage will be the same for workers regardless of whether or not they get tips. Some are concerned this will lead to fewer trips and higher expenses for business owners.

"If we don't move vehicle bills today – on issues like the sick leave and tipped credits and minimum wage and the roads, then it's all dead because of the Democrats," Hall said.

Republicans are set to have a House majority come January. However, according to Tate, Friday's move by Republicans is concerning.

"If they don't want to continue negotiating to move the state of Michigan forward that's concerning when your default is to walk out and just leave," Tate said.

Now, House Democrats are calling for Republicans to return their salaries for refusing to help voters. The GOP says they won't come back on the floor until Bills keeping the tipped credit and making changes to the sick leave laws are up for a vote.