Michigan House Republicans call on Democrats to pass resolution condemning Hamas

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Upwards of 30 Republican lawmakers gathered on the steps of the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday to call on Democrats and Speaker of the Michigan House Joe Tate to pass a resolution condemning Hamas.

"The Democrat leadership sent the resolution to the Committee on Government Operations, which is where bills and resolutions go to die," said State Rep. Bryan Posthumus.

If approved, the resolution would formally condemn the Oct. 7 attack on Israel perpetrated by Hamas, call for the release of all the hostages, and support Israel's right to defend itself.

"I think it's critical that we recognize that while the situation in the Middle East may be complicated, this resolution is not complicated," Posthumus said. "It's just not condemning terrorism and the killing of innocent babies and raping and murdering of women and taking hostages. That's not complicated."

Posthumus said he has spoken with some of his Democratic colleagues about why this resolution hasn't moved forward.

"Their view is, I will say, it's a rather weak argument that we don't wade into foreign affairs," Posthumus said. "I would point back that, you know, early just in this session period alone, there was a resolution voted on the floor brought forward by the Democrat leadership condemning Russia for invading Ukraine. So I think that's a weak excuse and just an excuse to bury this."

CBS News Detroit reached out to more than a half dozen Democratic lawmakers in the House for comment, including Tate, but they all declined.