Michigan House approves offering hunter safety class to students

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

CBS Detroit

Michigan schools would be able to offer a class in hunter safety to students, if a state House bill picks up support in the Senate. 

House Bill 4285 would direct the Michigan Department of Education to consult with the Department of Natural Resources to create a model firearm safety course. The lessons would be written to help students meet the Michigan hunter safety requirements for obtaining a hunting license. 

Rep. Curtis VanderWall, (R-Ludington) introduced the bill, which was co-sponsored by several other representatives. The House passed the bill on a vote of 101 to 7. 

"In communities like the ones I represent in Northern Michigan, hunting isn't just a pastime, it is a long-held tradition and a way of life. But learning the safety of the sport is key for young and aspiring hunters," VanderWall said in his statement. 

The lessons would address safe handling, cleaning and maintenance; types of firearms; and safe hunting practices. Under the bill, no firearms or ammunition would be allowed on school property for instruction. 

If a school district does not offer the class while a neighboring district does, the student might be eligible for class credit under the cooperative education procedures. 

The bill would allow parents or guardians to opt their child out of the hunter safety program if it is part of a regularly scheduled class. 

