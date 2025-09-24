Michigan high school football player jumps on opponent, fractures his spine

A Michigan high school junior varsity football player is recovering after suffering a fractured spine after an opposing player jumped on him at the end of a play.

The incident, which was captured on video by the injured player's mother and has since gone viral, occurred during the third quarter of the JV game between Lakeshore High School and Kalamazoo Central High School on Sept. 18 in Stevensville. In the video, a Kalamazoo Central player is seen jumping on a Lakeshore player, who had been tackled

Courtney Mims, the injured player's mom, told South Bend CBS affiliate WSBT that her son was taken to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with spinal fractures in two places.

"I at first was like, 'Is that my son?' And as soon as it clicked that it was, I couldn't be stopped. I had to go down there," she said. "I've never felt anything like it. I've never been as upset or shaken up as I was over something for my son."

Mims says her son has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

"He's out at least for this season. We don't know if he's going to be able to play again. He should and will make a full recovery," she said.

Kalamazoo Central High School's administration has released a statement, saying the student "made a poor choice, acting on a social media video not connected to our team and coaches," and said the incident "does not represent our football program, our coaching staff, or the values of our school community."

School administrators said the student involved in the incident has "received consequences consistent with the Kalamazoo Public Schools Student Code of Conduct and in compliance with MHSAA regulations."

In a letter addressed to the Lakeshore community and obtained by Kalamazoo CBS affiliate WWMT, Lakeshore Public Schools Superintendent Greg Eding said the incident was "totally unacceptable and has no place in student athletics."

The Michigan High School Athletic Association told WWMT that Kalamazoo Central administration has taken the matter "very seriously." However, the organization could not comment on what actions were taken.

"Due to student privacy laws, we cannot disclose the specific accountability actions, but they have exceeded what MHSAA regulations would otherwise require in cases of dangerous and unsportsmanlike behavior," the MHSAA said in a statement to WWMT.