The 2026 Michigan High School Athletic Association football state finals are set for this weekend at Ford Field in Detroit.

State finals for Divisions 2, 4, 6 and 8 are played on Friday, Nov. 27, while championships for Divisions 1, 3, 5 and 7 will be played on Saturday, Nov. 28.

Of the 16 teams remaining, three bring undefeated records into the final week of the 2026 season, and three (Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills, Almont and Frankenmuth) are eyeing their first state titles. All programs have previously played in at least one finals game.

Detroit Catholic Central (Division 1) and Jackson Lumen Christi (10-3) are both making their 19th state finals appearance in program history. Catholic Central has won 11 state championships, with its most recent coming in 2025, while Lumen Christi has 15 state titles to its credit, with its most recent coming last fall. A win by Lumen Christi would mark its fifth straight state championship, tying Farmington Hills Harrison (1997-2001), East Grand Rapids (2006-2010) and Grand Rapids West Catholic (2013-2017) for most consecutive state championships won.

In the Division 8 final, Beal City is making its 11th state finals appearance and second since its state title win in 2024, while Hudson is making back-to-back appearances and seventh in program history. This is a rematch of the 2021 title game, which Hudson won 14-7.

Orchard Lake St. Mary's, Detroit Catholic Central, Dearborn Divine Child, Grand Rapids West Catholic and Jackson Lumen Christi are all back to defend their state titles.

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills is making its second state finals trip and first since losing the Class BB title to Oxford in 1992, while Romeo is back in the Division 1 final for the first time since beating Detroit Cass Tech in the 2015 final.

In the 8-player playoffs, Blanchard Montabella rolled to its first football state championship with a 56-0 win over Deckerville in the Division 1 final at the Superior Dome last weekend, while Gaylord St. Mary capped off an undefeated season with a 49-34 victory over Mendon in the Division 2 title game.

The 2026 MHSAA football state finals will only be available to stream live on the NFHS Network. There is no TV broadcast this year.

Below is the schedule for this weekend's state finals.

Friday, Nov. 27, at Ford Field in Detroit

Division 8 state final

Beal City (13-0) vs. Hudson (12-1), 9:30 a.m.

Division 4 state final

Dearborn Divine Child (12-1) vs. Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills (12-1), 12:30 p.m.

Division 6 state final

Jackson Lumen Christi (11-2) vs. Almont (13-0), 4 p.m.

Division 2 state final

Orchard Lake St. Mary's (10-3) vs. Muskegon Mona Shores (12-1), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 28, at Ford Field in Detroit

Division 7 state final

Ottawa Lake Whiteford (11-2) vs. Ithaca (12-1), 9:30 a.m.

Division 3 state final

Zeeland West (11-2) vs. Harper Woods (11-2), 12:30 p.m.

Division 5 state final

Frankenmuth (12-1) vs. Grand Rapids West Catholic (11-2), 4 p.m.

Division 1 state final

Detroit Catholic Central (12-1) vs. Romeo (13-0), 7 p.m.