Michigan High School Athletic Association OKs expanding NIL to student-athletes

The Michigan High School Athletic Association's Representative Council approved expanding name, image and likeness (NIL) to student-athletes, the association announced on Tuesday.

Effective immediately, the policy will allow athletes of MHSAA-member schools to capitalize on NIL through individual opportunities such as endorsements and promotions, personal appearances, modeling and autograph signings.

Before Tuesday's approval, students were limited to certain NIL opportunities, like conducting camps, clinics and private lessons.

"We have said from the start of this conversation that the MHSAA could be comfortable with a policy that provides individual branding opportunities for individual student-athletes, and this rule change provides those while excluding the possibility of collectives, and boosters and school people getting involved in those activities," MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl said in a news release. "This is the essence of what NIL was supposed to allow in the first place, and we're confident we've crafted language that allows true NIL opportunities without affecting competitive equity among our member schools."

According to the Business of College Sports, Michigan is the 46th state in the U.S. to implement NIL deals for high school athletes.

Students who receive a verbal or written NIL contract must notify their school and the MHSAA within seven days.

Students are not allowed to use school names, logos, mascots or trademarks. NIL activities must not impact school attendance or MHSAA events such as practice. The association says that compensation should not be based on the students' performances. Students are prohibited from accepting "pay for play" opportunities.

MHSAA says there has been discussion of NIL over the last three years. In 2024, lawm