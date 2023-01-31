University of Michigan Health says cyber attack impacted public websites, not patient info
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Health officials say its public websites experienced issues due to a cyber attack but claims the issue did not impact patient information.
In a statement on Monday, officials say the attack affected a "third-party vendor we use to host some of our sites."
Read the full statement below:
University of Michigan Health has been experiencing intermittent problems with its public websites as a result of a cyber attack on a third-party vendor we use to host some of our sites. We are working with the third-party to mitigate it and expect to have our sites fully functional as soon as possible.
Patients can still access the patient portal via myuofmhealth.org.
The only sites that have been attacked are public websites hosted by a third-party vendor. None of the sites impacted contain patient information, and all patient information is safe.
