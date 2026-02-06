Michigan gubernatorial candidates speak at Michigan Education Association forum in Detroit

Four candidates facing off to become Michigan's next governor took center stage in Detroit on Friday at a forum for the Michigan Education Association.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, former Michigan Attorney General Mike Cox and former Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan each discussed their plans about how to take Michigan's education to the next level.

"You can't tell me that we can't fix a system that has some gaps. Everything rises and falls on education. If you don't make it a priority, you're going to have all the other things that we deal with ... homelessness, incarceration, the things we try to figure out how do you fix?" said Swanson.

"We need to put our dollars where it's needed, not spread it around where it's not needed," Cox said.

Each shared similar viewpoints that education is the foundation for growth. But how they plan to achieve it differs. Funding, for instance, was a hot topic.

"We are going to take the billion three that voters voted for when they raised the sales tax four to six cents that has been siphoned out of public schools and put it back," said Duggan. "When you take a billion three out of the system, which is almost a thousand dollars a student, you have left the school districts with less money to be able to compensate teachers. So, I say we start by honoring our promise and put the sales tax back in public schools."

"What exactly is the funding model going to be? The goal is to make sure that it's equitable, that it's designed to invest in the unique means of what an Alpena student needs versus a Muskegon student needs, and you gotta build it with educators at the center of the table," Benson said. "The only way Michigan becomes the economic engine of the Midwest is restoring our public education system and making it one of the best in the country."

Candidates say they plan to retain and attract quality teachers by offering better wages and, for some, accountability.

"Increase that wage to the highest level, whether it be $60K, $70K, $80K, pay a professional a professional wage. What's the incentive of being a teacher? You gotta create it but also reward it, and that's not being done," said Swanson.

"I talked about the model where $325K goes into the classroom, and teachers are only getting $60K or $70K out of it, so we're way top-heavy," Cox said.

Reading retention, wrap-around services in schools, prioritizing safety, and maintaining free meals for kids were all topics these candidates covered. Each has their own perspective on how to propel Michigan's education system forward.

CBS News Detroit also spoke to MEA President Chandra Madafferi about key issues she hopes the next governor will address.

"Equity and funding in our system is one that's huge. We have a system where, depending on where you live, if often the quality of education that you have based on your tax base and funding. Really addressing literacy and helping students get what they need," said Madafferi.