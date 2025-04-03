Michigan girl, 13, crashes mom's vehicle into house, deputies say

A 13-year-old girl reportedly crashed into an Ingham County home after taking her mother's vehicle without her knowledge.

Ingham County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence in the 400 block of Rexford Avenue in Delhi Charter Township around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a single-family home and drove away.

A deputy found the vehicle at a nearby apartment complex and determined that the 13-year-old was the driver. Three other minors were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Officials say the crash caused extensive damage to the home, but no one was injured.